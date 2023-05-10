Alex Orji’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2023

A raw talent that has had a year to develop in Michigan’s scheme, the 2023 represents an inflection point for quarterback Alex Orji. Can he take the next step and be a trusted weapon in Michigan’s offense?

The story so far

As a high school senior, Orji threw for 2,064 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021 while rushing for 1,187 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. Orji had offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, TCU, and others.

Orji burst onto the scene last year with a few dominant runs during Michigan’s spring game, head coach Jim Harbaugh said looking at Orji is “like looking at Herschel Walker playing quarterback, who can really throw the ball”. Orji’s athleticism was on display in the early going last season where he scored two touchdowns in September — one vs. Colorado State, and the other against UConn. In all, Orji was 1-of-1 for five yards on the season with 37 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

Orji performed well in Michigan’s spring game last month, highlighted by a great throw of 41 yards to Frederick Moore while going 4-of-6 for 47 yards with one touchdown pass on the day.

Outlook moving forward

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Orji is a physical and speedy runner with a strong arm in his repertoire. The question is can he take enough strides to continue jettisoning up the depth chart? Orji will be a redshirt freshman, and with his redshirt now burnt, expect to see him take the field more, especially in some rushing packages. Orji could end up being a dangerous and versatile option for the Wolverines.

Orji will have to battle with Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren for playing time behind starter J.J. McCarthy, and while it’s clear Michigan likes having Orji in the fold, they’ll have to get creative to give Orji playing time.

