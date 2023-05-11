Former Michigan WR A.J. Henning announces transfer destination

A former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver is staying in the Big Ten Conference, as A.J. Henning is transferring to play for Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern Wildcats.

The former four-star prospect played in Ann Arbor for three years, but never cracked through a deep wide receiver depth chart that had guys like Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson constantly ahead of him.

During his time as a Wolverine, Henning compiled just 25 receptions for 198 yards and zero touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns on 15 career carries.

The one spot he will surely be missed, however, is at returning kicks and punts. He has two return touchdowns (one punt and one kickoff) during his time in Ann Arbor. Now, Michigan is tasked with finding a quality replacement this offseason.

We certainly wish Henning nothing but the very best, as he was a great ambassador for the Michigan football program, acquired his undergraduate degree and is heading to a fantastic university as a graduate student.