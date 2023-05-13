The NCAA transfer has kept the college football offseason very entertaining, and that’s certainly been the case for the Michigan Wolverines.

Departures began when the portal initially opened on Dec. 5 and remained open until Jan. 18. There was a lot of action from the initial window, and the portal opened back up on April 15 and closed for good on April 30.

With the portal now officially closed but players still in it, there will more commitments to take place. Let’s take a look at where the Wolverines stand.

Departures

Players entering their names into the portal for Michigan began before the season ended with Cade McNamara. He announced that decision on Nov. 28. This came as no surprise as McNamara lost the starting job to J.J. McCarthy and wanted to find a school where he was going to be QB1.

The next big name to go was Erick All, who ended up following McNamara to Iowa.

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony entered his name in the portal in early January and decided Oklahoma was a better fit for him. McNamara, All and Anthony were the biggest names that left in the initial window. The others were tight end Louis Hansen, defensive lineman George Rooks, quarterback Alan Bowman, linebacker Deuce Spurlock, defensive lineman Julius Welschof and defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw.

When the second window of the portal came around, some more big names left the program. The Wolverines lost wide receiver A.J. Henning, safety R.J. Moten, linebacker Nikhai-Hill Green and safety Damani Dent.

At the end of the day, most of the departures are of no concern to Michigan. These are guys that probably weren’t going to play as much as they would’ve liked, and wanted to go to a school where they will have a bigger impact.

However, Michigan is lacking a little bit of depth at wide receiver and in the secondary. That leads into the other side of the portal: additions and current targets.

Additions

The Wolverines have snagged some great additions to the team this offseason in Jack Tuttle (QB, Indiana), Ernest Hausmann (LB, Nebraska), Drake Nugent (OL, Stanford), Myles Hinton (OL, Stanford), AJ Barner (TE, Indiana), LaDarius Henderson (OL, Arizona State), Josaiah Stewart (edge, Coastal Carolina), James Turner (K, Louisville) and Hudson Hollenbeck (P/K, Mississippi State).

Michigan hit the areas it needed very well. With the original departures, the tight end position was a little concerning, but adding Barner was huge and he should make a great duo with Colston Loveland.

The kicker/punter area was also a question mark with Jake Moody and Brad Robbins going to the NFL. Turner made 20-of-22 field goals last season for Louisville and is exactly the kind of guy Michigan needed to fill the void with Moody leaving. Hollenbeck committed shortly after Turner, and was brought in to compete for the punting and kickoff duties.

The kicker and punter positions are often overlooked, but it can’t be stressed enough how important these additions are.

Michigan could still use some guys at wide receiver and cornerback. With plenty of players still in the portal, it wouldn’t surprise if the Wolverines get one or two more commits before the season begins.