Kickoff and broadcast details announced for Michigan-Ohio State

Michigan vs. Ohio State. Arguably the biggest rivalry in sports, will be played for the 119th time on November 25. And now we know what time The Game is at and what network it will be on — both details won’t be a surprise to either fanbase.

Michigan and Ohio State will face off at Noon ET at Michigan Stadium with the game being broadcast on FOX.

The next chapter. Back in the Big House. We're ready!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JcmYkOUbEo — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 15, 2023

The noon kickoff time has become a staple in the rivalry, with the last time it started later than noon being in 2006.

Michigan has loads of momentum heading into the season and The Game. Michigan has won the past two tilts — beating Ohio State 42-27 at The Big House in 2021 and defeating the Buckeyes once again last season 45-23 at Ohio Stadium.

The 2022 game set FOX record for the most-watched regular season college football game, with an astounding 19.7 million viewers tuning in. Expect just as high of ratings this November. Folks from coast to coast can’t get enough of the battle between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.