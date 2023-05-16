Blake Corum was having a Heisman caliber season in 2022, and it seemed like a certainty he would go to the NFL. Then the Illinois game happened, and Corum’s knee injury made it a possibility for a return. It was heartbreaking to see him go down, but now he has a new opportunity in front of him with one last ride with the Michigan Wolverines.

Corum recently opened up about his thought process on the first episode of “Blake Corum’s Road to Recovery” and talked about what went into the difficult decision to return.

“If I leave, I’m going to miss the combine, something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid,” Corum said. “If I leave, you know, did I leave the Big House like that? What are people going to know me for before getting injured? Are they going to know me for being in the Heisman race? I don’t know.”

Another part of the decision for Corum involved what head coach Jim Harbaugh thought he should do.

“Coach Harbaugh said get the surgery,” Corum said. “And he told me to go the league. I said, ‘Coach what would you do?’ And he said, ‘I’d go to the league.’”

Harbaugh advised Corum he’d go to the NFL, knowing full well the Wolverines would be better with him returning. At the end of the day, however, Corum has some unfinished business in Ann Arbor.

“We were so close back-to-back seasons to going to the National Championship game,” Corum said. “How can I leave a team that can do it this year?”

He is certainly right, this team can do it, and with Corum back, they just might.