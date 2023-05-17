Michigan Football hires Shemy Schembechler to recruiting staff

Michigan Football has added a new but familiar face to their recruiting department.

It appears the Wolverines have hired Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler.

Per Schembechler’s Twitter bio, his position for UM is Assistant Director of Football Recruiting.

I'm beyond honored to return home to @UMichFootball ! #GoBlue always and forever! — Shemy Schembechler (@ShemyScout) May 17, 2023

Shemy is the son of former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler and has known current head coach Jim Harbaugh for decades.

While his father Bo was a lifer in college football, Schemy has loads of experience as an NFL scout.

1995-96: Kansas City Chiefs scouting intern

Kansas City Chiefs scouting intern 1998-2000: Chicago Bears scout

Chicago Bears scout 2000-2012: Washington Commanders area scout

Washington Commanders area scout 2012-13: Seattle Seahawks college scouting consultant

Seattle Seahawks college scouting consultant 2019-23: Las Vegas Raiders area scout and college scout

Jim Harbaugh’s had a track record of hiring former NFL coaches and scouts to Michigan’s staff, and Harbaugh also values people who have a connection to the program and personally care about its trajectory. Schembechler, at the very least, checks these boxes with ease.

Michigan has been dominant in recruiting of late, with their 2024 class currently ranked at No. 1 by 247 Sports. Schembechler will have to hit the ground running, because the program has momentum and doesn’t want to slow down.