Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has proven over the last few seasons he’s one of the best in college football, and national experts have taken notice.

Tom Fornelli, a writer and college football expert for CBS Sports ranked Harbaugh fifth in his annual ranking of the best 25 Power Five coaches. Harbaugh jumped four spots from No. 9 on the list last year.

“It wasn’t hard to see the climb into the top five coming for Harbaugh. That’s what tends to happen when you win the Big Ten two years in a row and reach the playoff both times. The next step for Harbaugh is winning a CFP game when he gets there. Still, even without the playoff win, Harbaugh’s reputation has recovered nicely the last few years now that he’s slain the Ohio State dragon.”

Harbaugh is the highest-ranked Big Ten coach on the list, with Ohio State’s Ryan Day being ranked three spots below him at No. 8. All the usual suspects are ahead of Harbaugh on the list: Alabama’s Nick Saban (No. 1), Georgia’s Kirby Smart (No. 2), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (No. 3) and USC’s Lincoln Riley (No. 4).

Hopefully Harbaugh can lead Michigan to the College Football Playoff again, and if the Wolverines can win at least one game if they get there, Harbaugh will be higher on lists like this.