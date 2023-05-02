Former Michigan Wolverines safety R.J. Moten has his new college football home — Gainesville, Florida to be a part of the Florida Gators.

BREAKING: Michigan safety transfer RJ Moten tells me he has committed to #Gators.



— Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) May 2, 2023

The former four-star high school prospect from New Jersey signed with Michigan coming out of high school in the 2020 class. He played in 29 games (15 starts) and compiled 65 tackles, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks during his three years in Ann Arbor.

Moten started 10 games last season for the Wolverines, but ended up ceding playing time late in the year to Makari Paige, who quietly emerged as the season went on. Moten did not participate on defense in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against TCU, as Paige and veteran Quinten Johnson manned the strong safety position in that game.

Moving forward at the safety spot, Michigan is still in good hands with Rod Moore and the aforementioned Paige and Johnson. Highly regarded redshirt freshmen Zeke Berry and Keon Sabb figure to factor into this year’s depth chart, as do veteran Caden Kolesar — who is coming off an ACL tear in 2022 — and incoming true freshman Brandyn Hillman.

As with all players who transfer out of the program, we wish him the very best and hope he finds success at Florida.