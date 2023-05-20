Benjamin Hall’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2023

He hasn’t been with the program long, but running back Benjamin Hall has already created an impact on the team.

The story so far

Hall was a three-star prospect in the class of 2023 out of Kennesaw, Georgia and ranked as the No. 755 overall player. Hall chose Michigan over the likes of Boston College, Buffalo and Charlotte.

Hall was an early enrolee this winter and has impressed his teammates thus far. Hall had a great spring game with 96 yards rushing and a touchdown. Hall broke tackles and pushed defenders forward.

Running backs coach Mike Hart says people wouldn’t guess the early enrollee just turned 18 years old two months ago.

“He acts like he’s been here a long time,” Hart said. “He works hard, he studies, he understands the offense. He’s getting better and better every day. He’s built like a grown man. He’s 225 pounds, his legs are huge, he runs hard. Excited about his future here.”

Michigan commit Benjamin Hall is becoming one of my favorite sleeper backs in the upcoming freshman class.

He is the perfect Michigan back and a name to watch.pic.twitter.com/eB1ThlWIUI — Kevin (@Daboys_22) November 1, 2022

Outlook moving forward

The term ‘bruising runner’ seems to apply to Hall’s skill set, but his path to playing time might not be immediate. There’s Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards at the top of the RB depth chart — then there’s CJ Stokes and Kalel Mullings with other backs vying for playing time such as incoming freshman Cole Cabana, Tavierre Dunlap, Isaiah Gash and Leon Franklin. In short, Michigan’s loaded at running back but if Hall continues to impress in practice the 5-foot-11, 235-pound back will likely rise up the depth chart sooner rather than later.