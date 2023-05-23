The running back room in Ann Arbor is among the very best in the country. It obviously starts with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, but the depth has been helpful as seasons have gone on.

Today, we break down one of the depth pieces in the backfield — Tavierre Dunlap.

Dunlap came to Ann Arbor to play for the Michigan Wolverines from Del Valle, Texas. He rushed for 100 yards in all but one game during his senior year. His impressive statistics earned him a three-star rating by 247Sports as the 402nd ranked player in his class.

During his recruitment, Dunlap received many offers from top schools across the country. Some of the schools competing with Michigan for his commitment were Nebraska, USC, Texas A&M, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

The story so far

In his time at Michigan so far, Dunlap has mostly been on the cleanup crew coming into the end of blowouts. He has played behind some very talented backs in his two years, as Hassan Haskins, Corum and Edwards have all been in front of him, among others.

During his freshman season, Dunlap appeared in just two games. His sophomore year in 2022 was more eventful, as he played in 10 games and contributed on special teams and running back. He also shared Offensive Player of the Week honors after the Illinois game.

Outlook for 2023

With Corum and Edwards back, Dunlap will probably have a similar role last year. There is so much talent ahead of him, and it will be hard to get meaningful minutes.

Dunlap will likely continue to contribute on special teams and come in at the end of games that are out of reach.