Michigan-Penn State kickoff time set, per report

When Michigan heads to Happy Valley to take on Penn State this fall they won’t be doing so under the lights of Beaver Stadium.

Per Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Wolverines will take on Penn State at noon on November 11, with the game being televised on Fox.

Michigan at Penn State on Nov. 11 will be Fox’s Big Noon kickoff, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 25, 2023

Michigan made a 4th Quarter comeback in 2021 to beat PSU at Beaver Stadium, winning 21-17. Last season at Michigan Stadium the Nittany Lions were pummeled by UM, losing 41-17.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is 5-3 overall against PSU and head coach James Franklin. Michigan will have a great chance of winning their third consecutive tilt in the series, one in which UM leads all-time 16-0, but it’s never easy escaping Happy Valley with a victory. It might not be a night game, but Penn State fans will be loud and rowdy nonetheless.