Michigan Football preseason DraftKings odds

We’re still a few months away from Michigan football’s season opener against East Carolina, and a variety of future odds are already available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Regular season odds available

Michigan’s currently a 36.5-point favorite over East Carolina on August 26.

On September 30 Michigan faces Nebraska in Lincoln, the Wolverines are an 18-point favorite.

The last time Michigan was in East Lansing they lost a heartbreaker 37-33. UM will look to get revenge against Michigan State, and the odds believe they will with the Wolverines being a 19-point favorite on October 21.

Michigan beat Penn State 21-17 in 2021 at Beaver Stadium, and the odds think it’ll be another close one on November 4 — Michigan’s currently a 2.5-point favorite over PSU.

Michigan’s won the last two games against Ohio State, and they’re not an underdog right now — the Wolverines are a 2.5-point home favorite on November 25.

Big Ten Championship odds

Ohio State has the best odds of winning the Big Ten but by the most narrow of margins. Ohio State’s at +170, and Michigan’s right behind them at +180.

National Championship odds

Michigan has the fourth-best natty odds (+900) behind Georgia (230), Alabama (+550), and Ohio State (+650).

Analysis

Michigan’s the only team in the top four of national championship odds that returns their starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. For this reason, expect national pundits to be high on Michigan throughout the preseason. It doesn’t hurt that the Wolverines return a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and have a legitimate Heisman contender in Blake Corum. Momentum has been building the last two seasons for the Wolverines and now the expectations have changed — a reflection of Michigan being a major favorite in various betting odds.