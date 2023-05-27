Maize n Brew’s Bracket for the best player of the Jim Harbaugh era: Offense Round 2 Results

We are through two rounds of Maize n Brew’s Bracket for the best player of the Jim Harbaugh era. Several former and current Michigan Wolverines have already been eliminated, but the greatest among them still stands.

Let’s see who is making the cut for the four last spots in the Offense Region:

No. 1: Blake Corum vs No. 8: Jon Runyan Jr.

The winner: No. 1 Blake Corum

Poll Who's the better player: No. 1 Blake Corum or No. 8 Jon Runyan Jr? 96% No. 1 Blake Corum (796 votes)

3% No. 8 Jon Runyan Jr. (29 votes) 825 votes total

The top-seeded Corum continues his dominant run through the Offense Region taking 96 percent of the vote over a legacy offensive lineman in Jon Runyan Jr. But the path to the finals isn’t going to get any easier with who he faces next...

What you said:

Hard to compare RBs vs. O-linemen in the Corum / Runyan matchup. - JAZZYCMK

No. 4: Olu Oluwatimi vs. No. 5: J.J. McCarthy

The winner: No. 5 J.J. McCarthy

Poll Who's the better player: No. 4 Olu Oluwatimi or No. 5 J.J. McCarthy? 19% No. 4 Olu Oluwatimi (166 votes)

80% No. 5 J.J. McCarthy (676 votes) 842 votes total

The current starting quarterback pulled off an upset and eliminated the last remaining offensive lineman in Olu Oluwatimi. McCarthy will have his Everest as he attempts to knock off Corum in the next round, but I think he has a shot at doing it based on winning 80 percent of the vote in this one.

What you said:

If Olu had played here for 4 years I would consider going with him, but he was only here for 1. Without Olu, last years team would have still been really really good. Without JJ, maybe not so much. - VAFolks14

No. 3: Jake Butt vs. No. 11: Ronnie Bell

The winner: No. 3 Jake Butt:

Poll Who's the better player: No. 3 Jake Butt or No. 11 Ronnie Bell? 87% No. 3 Jake Butt (727 votes)

12% No. 11 Ronnie Bell (108 votes) 835 votes total

The Cinderella run from Ronnie Bell has ended as Jake Butt claimed the top pass-catcher spot with a convincing 87 percent of the vote. In order to get to the top, Butt has the toughest road ahead based on projections.

No. 2: Hassan Haskins vs. No. 10: Donovan Edwards

The winner: No. 2 Hassan Haskins

Poll Who's the better player: No. 2 Hassan Haskins or No. 10 Donovan Edwards? 64% No. 2 Hassan Haskins (538 votes)

35% No. 10 Donovan Edwards (292 votes) 830 votes total

In what was the most controversial matchup so far in the bracket, Hassan Haskins escaped a push from Donovan Edwards to move on to the next round. Now, just Haskins and Corum remain, and they are favored to duke it out for a chance to win it all!

What you said:

Edwards is more dynamic of two and brings the pass catching ability. But if you’re basing this on production and not just raw athletic talent, I have to give it to HH by a nose. He’s done a little more for a bit longer. - JAZZYCMK

The second round for the Defense Region will begin taking votes tomorrow, so make sure you get them in!