Former Michigan Wolverines punter Brad Robbins will be right in the thick of things battling it out for the starting punting job in Cincinnati. Robbins was just drafted to the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has the opportunity to be an immediate starter in Cincinnati.

His competitor? Former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman. The two are very familiar with one another, as they played against each other in the big rivalry. Now, they’ve gone from rivals to teammates, and competing for the starting punting job.

“Focus on your own job, and you know, just try to be the best person you can,” Chrisman said in a recent interview about the upcoming battle. “High water makes all boats rise, so you almost look forward to it. I never really had a competition in college. I feel like I became a better punter having a competition last year with Kevin Huber.

“I texted him after the draft you know, tell him, ‘Congrats. Looking forward to the competition.’”

It sounds like Chrisman is embracing the battle, and has a “may the best man win” attitude on the situation. Robbins and Chrisman were consistently two of the best punters in the Big Ten, and the country, during their playing days in college. This will surely be an exciting battle for the starting job, and will be a friendly nod to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.