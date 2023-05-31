Michigan football kickoff times announced for September

Wednesday afternoon saw the Twitter explode across the college football world, with September kickoff times released for basically every game. The Michigan Wolverines again have a very modest opening stretch — though this will soon change with high-profile games against Texas and Oklahoma coming onto the schedule starting next year.

The three non-conference games for the Wolverines come at three different kickoff times: noon, 3:30, and 7:30 (all at home). Additionally, the Homecoming contest against Rutgers the following week will begin at noon as well.

Though the opponents are not too exciting, the schedule release does come with some intrigue. Michigan will feel the effects of the new Big Ten television contracts right away, with the opener against ECU streamed exclusively on Peacock. This will surely ruffle some feathers (pun intended), but it is representative of this new future of broadcasting.

Week 2 features another new partner, with an afternoon game against UNLV on CBS! With the SEC rolling off its long-standing network agreement, the Big Ten will be taking over the 3:30 slot in part this season and fully starting in 2024. Michigan gets to experience this marquee window very early on this fall.

And finally, the Wolverines will be hosting yet another primetime affair in September, following the likes of Middle Tennessee, Washington, and Hawaii. None of the first three opponents the year are real headline grabbers, so it might as well be Bowling Green that gets to play under the lights.

The rest of the schedule will come out sporadically, as much of the meat of the season is not determined until a week or two before each game. With the Penn State and Ohio State games already known as Big Noon contests, however, the most exciting things to watch for will be additional appearances with the new tv partners.