The 2023 Michigan Wolverines football team is loaded with talent and could send a record number of players to the NFL after next season. In fact, a couple Wolverines appeared on a (very early) 2024 NFL mock draft recently put out by The Athletic.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins are both projected first-rounders in this mock draft, with McCarthy going 15th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jenkins going 22nd overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

McCarthy showed at the end of last season that Michigan can rely on him to win games with his arm, and he made a lot of impressive throws that created explosive plays over the course of the final few games. There are certainly areas to improve and eventually get to that point of being a first-round pick, but what last season showed is that the talent and potential for that to happen is there.

Meanwhile, Jenkins came on strong last season. He started all 14 games in 2022 and led all defensive lineman with 54 tackles, earning him an All-Big Ten honorable mention. With another offseason under his belt and the departures of Mazi Smith and Mike Morris, this could be a very special season for Jenkins, as he will be the guy for Michigan along the defensive line.

If this way-too-early mock draft proves anything, it’s that the Wolverines not only have a ton of returning talent after sending nine players to the 2023 NFL Draft, but they will also send some very talented players into next year’s draft.