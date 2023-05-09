Michigan Football reminds fans on social media how many days until they play Ohio State

Michigan Football has won back-to-back games against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and have every reason to be confident looking for a three-peat on November 25.

OSU QB C.J. Stroud left for the NFL. Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is back. The Buckeyes have elite WR Marvin Harrison Jr. returning. Michigan has arguably the best RB tandem returning in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. In short, it should be a fun one at Michigan Stadium in November.

Michigan Football had a post on social media on Tuesday afternoon reminding everyone how many days there are until The Game.

200 days. If you know, you know. Well, Michigan fans definitely know what’s happening 200 days from now.

Michigan won at The Big House in 2021 in convincing fashion in a 42-27 win in which Hassan Haskins rushed for five touchdowns for the Wolverines. 2022 saw Michigan head into Columbus and win there for the first time since 2000, a 45-23 drubbing.

It’s hard beating any good team three years in a row, but Michigan’s chances are as good as any time in recent memory. We’re a long way from November 25, but this tweet and this article serve as reminders that this rivalry is lived year round and this game often defines a season.