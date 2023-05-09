QB Jack Tuttle’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2023

Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle hasn’t been with the program long but brings a veteran presence to the Wolverines QB room after spending four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers. Tuttle will be competing to be the backup behind QB1 J.J. McCarthy.

The story so far

Tuttle was a four-star prospect out of San Marcos, CA in the class of 2018. Tuttle was ranked as the No. 8 pro-style QB by 247 Sports. Tuttle started his collegiate career with Utah but never saw game action and ultimately transferred to IU. Throughout four seasons at IU, Tuttle primarily played behind quarterbacks such as Peyton Ramsey, Michael Penix Jr., and Connor Bazelak.

Tuttle’s four-year career at IU featured 182 passing attempts, a completion percentage of 57.1 with 901 passing yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. Those aren’t flashy stats, but Tuttle’s presence was valued in Bloomington and he was named a team captain in 2022.

Tuttle transferred to the Wolverines last December and played in Michigan’s spring game. Tuttle was 6-of-12 for 57 with an interception and a lost fumble in the spring game and picked up 28 rushing yards. Tuttle’s ability to step up in the pocket and take off was impressive.

This is Jack Tuttle (13) out of San Marcos California who began his career at Utah, then transferred to Indiana. Now here’s here as a Grad transfer.



He’s got some wheels and from what I saw, a lively arm. I think the coaches like him as a viable backup. pic.twitter.com/TPX0So1Yk5 — Due# (@JDue51) April 2, 2023

Outlook moving forward

Tuttle said he came here to help Michigan win a national championship, but the greatest way he can do that for the foreseeable future is to compete at a high level in practice and be an asset from an X’s and O’s perspective in the film room. At 24, Tuttle is the oldest QB on Michigan’s roster and he could be someone McCarthy and others can lean on. By all accounts, it seems like Tuttle could have a future as a coach.

For now, Tuttle’s main competitor at backup appears to be Davis Warren, who had himself a solid spring game where he was 8-of-13 for 163 yards. Warren might be a former walk-on, but he’s impressed coaches and teammates ever since he stepped foot in Ann Arbor and can’t be counted out in the backup QB competition.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Tuttle said he wants to bring a “tough, hard-nosed mindset, kind of like an Andrew Luck” to Michigan, and if that’s the case his personality will mesh well with head coach Jim Harbaugh, McCarthy, and the rest of Michigan’s quarterbacks.