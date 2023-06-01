Will Johnson updates injury status

Per Michigan Insider, UM cornerback Will Johnson’s injury prognosis is trending in the right direction.

Johnson has recovered from a toe injury but also had a knee injury that required surgery.

“My toe is good,” Johnson said. “I had to have knee surgery, so that was a big injury this summer for me. I’m just rehabbing. It’s in progress and it’s going pretty good. I’ll be ready for the season.”

‌Johnson classified his knee surgery as a “minor scope”, and doesn’t think it’ll keep out out of fall camp in August.

“I don’t know how much I will do exactly, but I’ll definitely be participating.”

With a non-conference schedule to start the season that features opponents such as East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green, there’s a realistic chance Johnson could be eased back into action.

“I’ll be ready for the season,” Johnson told the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t know how much I’ll play the first couple games, but I’ll be ready.”

Johnson, a former five-star recruit, had a standout freshman campaign that featured 27 tackles and three interceptions. Johnson surged late in the season, recording a season-high eight tackles against Ohio State and performing admirably in coverage versus Marvin Harrison Jr. Johnson followed that great showing up with another stellar game in the Big Ten Championship where he recorded two interceptions against Purdue.

Johnson will be as important a piece of defense as any the Wolverines have this fall and his health status will be a topic of intrigue from now until then.