Maize n Brew’s Bracket for the best player of the Jim Harbaugh Era: Top-eight results

From 32 to four.

Thanks for following along with Maize n Brew’s bracket for the best player of the Jim Harbaugh era.

Several Michigan Wolverines have made strong cases to be the top player when the dust settles, but now only four have an opportunity to snag the title.

Let’s find out who they are:

Offense Region

No. 1: Blake Corum vs No. 5: J.J. McCarthy

The winner: No. 1 Blake Corum:

The quarterback position has been completely eliminated from the bracket as Blake Corum passed J.J. McCarthy by taking 82 percent of the vote. In a year from now, this could look very different depending on how the 2023 season plays out. But for now, the script hasn’t been fully written. Corum returning for his senior season will be a major boon for the program and gets him a few brownie points after a Heisman-caliber season in 2022.

What you said:

JJ has a chance to rewrite the UM QB record book this coming year and could make such a vote with Corum far closer. But at this point, its still a lot of potential for JJ... Corum has been a legit Heisman level talent already. Were he not injured the last few games of last season and if RBs were valued more in the final voting, he could have had a real shot. Few RBs can combine all the skills he can at the position: the outside speed, between-the-tackles running force, catching ability, blocking, sure hands. ...and just plain looking like a human tank. He has it all. - Acala

No. 2: Hassan Haskins vs. No. 3: Jake Butt

The winner: No. 3 Jake Butt:

Jake Butt was a special football player for Michigan, and he has a chance to take the crown against Corum after topping Hassan Haskins. Butt had the individual accolades which outweighed Haskins’ five-touchdown performance against Ohio State and solid 2021 senior season. Career-wise, Butt takes the cake (pun intended) with 62 percent of the vote and still has a chance to win the whole thing, considering this poll received 700 more votes than any other poll in the bracket.

What you said:

Offensively, really should be Corum and Butt in the final. Haskins had a great final year, however, prior to that his production wasn’t there. Butt was an All American and best offensive player most of the time he was on the field. Imagine if he had better QB play. - 2nd.wStyles

Defense Region

No. 1: Aidan Hutchinson vs No. 4: Jourdan Lewis

The winner: No. 1 Aidan Hutchinson

We all love Aidan Hutchinson, but my goodness! I didn’t anticipate him getting 94 percent of the vote against Jourdan Lewis. Hutchinson is the darling child in the state of Michigan, which helps, and he had perhaps the second-best single season by a defensive player in the history of the program. Hutchinson was the No. 1 overall player for a reason, and he has cruised to the top-two in the Defense Region.

What you said:

The player impact on The Game is why I’ll be voting for Hassan and Aidan the whole way. That first big win over the Bucks in 2021 was as big a win as Bo finally winning a Rose Bowl...maybe bigger. The rivalry was hardly a contest for over a decade. -MicrobrewFan

No. 2: Jabrill Peppers vs. No. 3: Devin Bush

The winner: No. 2 Jabrill Peppers

He’s the most versatile player in the Harbaugh era, and he still has the chance to take the crown as the best player. Jabrill Peppers earned a tight win, taking 57 percent of the vote against Devin Bush. Both were dominant players, but Peppers was a Heisman finalist. His impact on the fanbase was just a tad stronger, and he’ll have to dethrone Hutchinson to get to the finale.

What you said:

I took Bush over Jabril. Take away Bush and what could be said of Jabril? Bush was the heart of the defense. Him stomping out Sparty at midfield is all you need to know. The man was a machine and laid it all on the line and played with that tenacity that had been lacking for a long time at UM. - Gibby2281

Voting for the last four players remaining starts on Sunday!

Make sure to get your votes in as we crown the champions of the Offense and Defense Regions!