Today, we begin a series ranking the top players at every position in the Big Ten for the 2023 season. Throughout the last few years, the Big Ten has seen many successful quarterbacks. From C.J. Stroud to Denard Robinson to Trace McSorley and many in between, the conference always has a plethora of talent at the position.

But this season will be a little different because of how many teams are going into the season looking for their QB1.

Lets take a look at our summer rankings.

5. Hudson Card — Purdue

One of the biggest transfer portal acquisitions in the Big Ten was Purdue getting Texas quarterback Hudson Card. He lost the starting job last season to Quinn Ewers, but was soon needed in big games once Ewers got injured. He finished the season completing just under 70 percent of his passes, threw for 928 yards and six touchdowns. He has the experience in the big stage that will help Purdue be competitive once again in the Big Ten.

Hudson Card ➡️ Jatavion Sanders



Texas is ROLLING past West Virginia.pic.twitter.com/t69uFbotPY — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 2, 2022

4. Tanner Mordecai - Wisconsin

Another top transfer portal addition, former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has the talent and experience that will help Wisconsin get back to being contenders in the Big Ten. Last season at SMU, Mordecai threw for more than 3,500 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Look for Mordecai to produce big numbers for the Badgers this season.

60 yards to the house for QB Tanner Mordecai pic.twitter.com/SCD6LYpy4q — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2022

3. Cade McNamara - Iowa

After leading the Michigan Wolverines to a Big Ten championship in 2021, Cade McNamara will try to do the same for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season. McNamara is a proven winner and brings much needed experience to an Iowa team that has struggled at the position the last few seasons.

It will be interesting to watch how McNamara bounces back after a season-ending knee surgery, but if all goes well, the Hawkeyes will be very happy with him this season.

Cade McNamara 76-yard TD to Ronnie Bell for Michigan pic.twitter.com/ZhwiqYPABd — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 4, 2021

2. Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

One of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Big Ten is Taulia Tagovailoa. Although last season was not as stellar as his breakout season in 2021, he still threw for more than 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. His ability to throw the ball and use his legs as a weapon is what will help Maryland be able to compete in the tough Big Ten.

WHAT A PLAY BY TAULIA TAGOVAILOA ON 4TH AND GOAL pic.twitter.com/NJALBzEdvF — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 19, 2022

1. J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

You might think there is some bias putting J.J. McCarthy at No. 1, but all bias aside, many people would agree he is the best in the Big Ten this upcoming season.

In his first year as the starter for the Wolverines, he led them to a conference championship and undefeated regular season. Although Michigan is a run-heavy team, McCarthy showed many times he is a playmaker as well. With Harbaugh recently saying it will be 50/50 with the run and passing game, look for McCarthy to have even better numbers this season.