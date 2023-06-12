Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy endorse new NIL program, ‘M Power’

Head coach Jim Harbaugh says he wants Michigan football players to be the best versions of themselves on and off the field — and he believes a new NIL initiative will help them get closer to this goal.

The initiative is called M Power. Per the official page, M Power was created “to assist athletes as they develop personal brands, build, and navigate business ventures and pursue opportunities through Name, Image and Likeness.”

Introducing , a Brand for Life program designed to assist Wolverine football players through internships, mentorships, and entrepreneurship opportunities.#GoBlue | https://t.co/44v4YazAiM pic.twitter.com/jQSsEtUvsb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 12, 2023

In the video above there are testimonials from head coach Jim Harbaugh, running back Blake Corum, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Jim Harbaugh on M Power

“While we strive for championships on the field today, we feel the same strong obligation to compete to be and to develop the leaders of tomorrow. We want to further our mission by expanding the tools, resources, and experiences required to help our players flourish throughout their lives. Our goal is to partner with our greatest supporters to help build, promote, and protect players personal brands.”

Blake Corum on M Power

“I’ve heard a lot of athletes retiring sooner than expected. Falling into depression not knowing what to do next. Plenty of professional athletes are broke when they retire because they’re not smart with their money or haven’t been trained on how to invest wisely. With the resources and connections that Michigan football has provided me this far. And now with the launching of M Power, I’m setting myself up for life long after football.”

J.J. McCarthy on M Power

“My coaches and teammates have helped me to be my best on the field, but Michigan always encourages us to be our absolute best off the field as well. With more and more businesses and branding opportunities available to us athletes, the launch of M Power will help me maximize my full potential off the field while still allowing me to focus on being the best teammate I can be.”

For more information on M Power, Click Here.