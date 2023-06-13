Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class was seen by many fans and media outlets as a letdown after two straight Big Ten Championships, back-to-back wins over Ohio State and consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. However, one of the Wolverines’ top recruiting wins in the class may have been a bit of an under-the-radar addition.

According to 247Sports, Michigan’s Jyaire Hill, a true freshman cornerback from Illinois, is among the top-100 impact freshmen this season. The 6-foot-2, 171-pounder was a highlight of Michigan’s freshman class, while also displaying some of his talent in spring practices. His speed and athleticism are highlights of his game, as he looks to compete for a spot at cornerback alongside Will Johnson and Mike Sainristil.

The potential is there, as defensive coordinator Jessie Minter said earlier this year, “I think Jyaire Hill is going to be a guy, I don’t know if I’d put him on Will’s track, but I think he’s going to be capable of helping us this year.”

Hill comes to Michigan after a great senior season at Kankakee High School (Ill.), where he played on both sides of the ball, totaling 42 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. He also lettered in track and field, showing great speed and athleticism, running in two state championship-winning relays (4x100 meters, 4x400 meters), as well as gaining all-state recognition in the long jump.

With the Wolverines’ bringing in transfer Josh Wallace this offseason, there will be stiff competition for CB2 along with the likes of Amorion Walker and Ja’Den McBurrows. Only time will tell if Hill is able to make an impact his first year as a Wolverine or not, but he certainly has the accolades and skills to do so.