Maize n Brew’s Bracket for the best player of the Jim Harbaugh Era: Final Four Results

We are down to the final two Michigan Wolverines who have a shot for the title of the best player in the Jim Harbaugh era. There have been a few upsets along the way, and quite a bit of discourse in what has been a fun offseason exercise, and it will all come to a close this upcoming week with the championship matchup.

So, who walked away at the top of the Offense and Defense Regions? Let’s take a look at the final voting:

Offense Region

No. 1: Blake Corum vs. No. 3: Jake Butt

The winner: No. 3 Jake Butt:

No. 1 Blake Corum (656 votes)

No. 3 Jake Butt (778 votes) 1434 votes total

The two-time Big Ten Tight End of the Year Jake Butt is the Offense Region Champion! He took down both No. 2 Hassan Haskins and No. 1 Blake Corum in the last two weeks to take the crown. This one was a nail-biter as Butt garnered 54 percent of the vote with more then 1,400 total votes.

Now, Butt will have the chance to be named the top player of the Harbaugh era when he takes on the winner of the Defense Region.

What you said:

If Butt beat Haskins based on multi-year production over single year greatness, then he should beat Corum as well. - MichHammer22

Defense Region

No. 1: Aidan Hutchinson vs No. 2: Jabrill Peppers

The winner: No. 1 Aidan Hutchinson:

No. 1 Aidan Hutchinson (689 votes)

No. 2 Jabrill Peppers (302 votes) 991 votes total

From start to finish, Aidan Hutchinson was the top dog in the Defense Region and is cruising his way into the championship matchup. Hutchinson took 69 percent of the voting over No. 2 Jabrill Peppers in what was his closest matchup in the bracket to this point (and it really wasn’t even that close).

Hutchinson has become a Michigan darling after being drafted by the Lions. He probably had the second-best defensive season in the history of the program behind Charles Woodson’s 1997 year. While Peppers was an incredible player who could play all over the field, it just wasn’t enough to keep up with Hutch.

What you said:

As for Hutch vs Peppers. Hutch helped give notice to Michigan and look at what he is doing in the NFL. In other words his tenacity and skill set he learned at Michigan is carrying over to the NFL and recruits are noticing. He helped Ojabo in ways no other lineman at Michigan could have. Peppers was a great gifted all around athlete with so many great talents. He was a Swiss Army knife. And I did pick Bush over Peppers and I am going to take Hutch over Peppers. - Gibby2281

The finale of Maize n Brew’s Bracket for the best player of the Jim Harbaugh Era: No. 3 Jake Butt vs No. 1 Aidan Hutchinson.