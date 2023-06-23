Many college football experts and pundits are expecting the Michigan Wolverines to be one of the best teams in the country again, including 247Sports.

In a summer edition of bowl predictions by Brad Crawford, the Wolverines are projected to be the 4-seed in the College Football Playoff and face off against 1-seed Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Here’s what Crawford had to say about the matchup:

This again? The Bulldogs and Wolverines played two years ago down in Miami and Georgia steamrolled Jim Harbaugh’s team. This marks Michigan’s third-straight trip to the playoff and the Wolverines have not won a game yet. Georgia goes for a three-peat, unprecedented in the modern era. The more things change, the more they stay the same and we’re expecting the Bulldogs to get back to the final four as the top seed once again. Have you looked at their regular-season slate?

Michigan fans are trying to forget what happened the last time the Wolverines faced the Bulldogs. It was a sad New Year’s Eve back in 2021, as Michigan got demolished, 34-11.

Michigan is one of two Big Ten teams to make the playoff on Crawford’s projection. He has Ohio State beating Texas on the other side of the playoff to advance to the National Championship to take on Georgia in a rematch of last year’s semifinal.

Elsewhere around the Big Ten, Crawford also has Penn State facing Florida State in the Orange Bowl, Wisconsin facing Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl, and Michigan State facing Kansas State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. My favorite matchup of his is Illinois facing Duke, because just picturing Bret Bielema winning the game and getting covered in a bucket of mayo is a hilarious visual.

Even after winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff the last two seasons, there’s a case to be made the 2023 team is the best of Harbaugh’s tenure.