Myles Hinton’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2023

After winning back-to-back Joe Moore awards, the Michigan Wolverines have garnered the attention of a few linemen transfers, including Myles Hinton. If you’re a lineman with NFL aspirations, Michigan is a premiere destination for you.

As part of a series at Maize N Brew leading up to the start of the season, let’s break down Hinton’s path to Michigan and his outlook for 2023.

The story so far

A native of Norcross, Georgia, Hinton was rated as the 218th-best prospect on the 247 composite in the 2020 class, being touted as the 16th-best offensive tackle and the 25th-best prospect from the state of Georgia. In their transfer portal rankings, he was rated as the 12th-best tackle.

Hinton is from an athletic family; his Dad, Chris Hinton, was a former Northwestern tackle who ended up getting drafted 4th overall in 1983 before playing 13 years in the NFL, including 7 All-Pro honors. His mother played basketball at Northwestern. And his brother, Christopher, played three seasons with Michigan (2019-2021) and appeared in 4 games last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hinton got offers from Ohio State, MSU and Alabama out of high school, but ultimately decided to go to Stanford. He played with the Cardinal for three seasons, earning 3 varsity letters and appearing in 23 games, with 16 starts, at right tackle.

He’s a solid run blocker, but quicker defenders did sometimes get the best of him, including in this 2021 game against Arizona State. He’s got solid size at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, and is pretty nimble.

Outlook for 2023

Michigan joins a talented offensive line group that’s led by talented college football veterans Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart.

Barnhart seems like a shoe-in to start at right tackle, so if Hinton can prove himself to be reliable at left tackle, he could compete for time with fellow transfer LaDarius Henderson. Even if he doesn’t start, Hinton could be effective in jumbo packages and as the first lineman off the bench if the injury bug bites the Wolverines.

Ultimately, Hinton made a great decision to come to Michigan; he gets to be part of a winning program and a unit that has really helped develop offensive linemen and prepare them for the NFL.

Who do you think will be on Michigan’s starting offensive line next season? Let us know in the comments.