Michigan football adds ‘Beat Georgia’ practice period ahead of 2023 season

It appears there is a new focus for the Michigan football program ahead of the 2023 season.

On an recent episode of the Move the Sticks podcast, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman mentioned the Wolverines have added a “Beat Georgia” period to their practices. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the Wolverines did started something similar during their historic 2021 season, where they renamed their 9-on-7 session the “Beat Ohio” drill. Since doing so, the Wolverines have defeated their archrival Buckeyes in back-to-back seasons en route to back-to-back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances.

While it’s unknown what the specifics of this period are, it shows the program is well aware of its current place in the pantheon of college football. To be the best, you have to beat the best, and Georgia, coming off consecutive National Championship victories, is currently considered the gold standard of college football.

Michigan is of course no stranger to the Bulldogs, as they were overmatched in the 2021 Orange Bowl. The Dawgs, despite losing plenty of production, should once again have a loaded roster. They have assembled a top-five recruiting class in each of the last three cycles, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

On the podcast, Feldman also heaped praise on the 2023 Michigan football team, stating he believes the roster is “considerably more talented” than last year’s team. He also believes they should “not only be considered a playoff team” once again, implying they’re a national title contender.

Of course, a return to the College Football Playoff could include another date with Georgia, as the Bulldogs are among the favorites to win this year’s National Championship. This renewed focus for the Wolverines shows they have their eyes set high once again for the upcoming season, and they believe they are capable of reaching college football’s most sought-after prize.