Maize n Brew’s Bracket for the best defensive player of the Jim Harbaugh Era: Round 2 Results

The Michigan Wolverines have had some studs under Jim Harbaugh, and the defense has usually carried the teams he has coached in Ann Arbor.
There are some stars remaining in the Defense Region of Maize n Brew’s bracket for the best player of the Jim Harbaugh era. You voted in the top-eight players remaining to cut it down to last four.
Let’s take a look at how things are shaping up:
No. 1: Aidan Hutchinson vs No. 9: Kwity Paye
The winner: No. 1 Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson is a freight train in this bracket. Only six people voted for Kwity Paye…and there were over 1,000 votes. He’s living up to that No. 1 seed and could run the whole table as the No. 1 overall seed.
What you said:
This top 8 (was) a pretty incredible group! - Acala
No. 4: Jourdan Lewis vs No. 5: Mo Hurst
The winner: No. 4 Jourdan Lewis
The last interior defensive line in the bracket has been eliminated as Jourdan Lewis takes down Mo Hurst. I really expected this one to be closer, but Lewis took care of business with 66 percent of the vote.
What you said:
I voted Lewis over Mo.. Ultimately, while a close call, I was at the Wisconsin Michigan game when Lewis made that pick and it was something I’ll never forget. He gets the nod in a tight one over Hurst, who I loved to watch as well, based on that single, incredible play. - MichHammer22
No. 3: Devin Bush vs. No. 6: Chase Winovich
The winner: No. 3 Devin Bush
The former teammates duked it out, and Devin Bush walked away as the winner. So far, three of the top four seeds have advanced to the final four players remaining. Bush earned about three-quarters of the vote and dominated on his path to the next round.
What you said:
Went straight chalk. I disagreed with so many of the offensive rankings, but quite honestly, I think the defensive rankings are pretty spot on. - VAFolks14
No. 2: Jabrill Peppers vs. No. 7: David Ojabo
The winner: No. 2 Jabrill Peppers
There were four edge rushers in the top-eight and now only one remains. Peppers didn’t quite runaway from Ojabo like Hutchinson did, but I think Ojabo was a little more beloved than m Paye.
So the final four in the Defense Region is set, and we’ll have a couple incredible matchups next week.
Sunday, Maize n Brew will launch the final eight matchups remaining in both regions! Be sure to get your vote in and comment who you have winning it all for a chance to be featured in the final articles of this series.
