Maize n Brew’s Bracket for the best defensive player of the Jim Harbaugh Era: Round 2 Results

The Michigan Wolverines have had some studs under Jim Harbaugh, and the defense has usually carried the teams he has coached in Ann Arbor.

There are some stars remaining in the Defense Region of Maize n Brew’s bracket for the best player of the Jim Harbaugh era. You voted in the top-eight players remaining to cut it down to last four.

Let’s take a look at how things are shaping up:

No. 1: Aidan Hutchinson vs No. 9: Kwity Paye

The winner: No. 1 Aidan Hutchinson

Poll Who’s the better player: No. 1 Aidan Hutchinson or No. 9 Kwity Paye This poll is closed 99% No. 1 Aidan Hutchinson (1005 votes)

0% No. 9 Kwity Paye (6 votes) 1011 votes total Vote Now

Aidan Hutchinson is a freight train in this bracket. Only six people voted for Kwity Paye…and there were over 1,000 votes. He’s living up to that No. 1 seed and could run the whole table as the No. 1 overall seed.

What you said:

This top 8 (was) a pretty incredible group! - Acala

No. 4: Jourdan Lewis vs No. 5: Mo Hurst

The winner: No. 4 Jourdan Lewis

Poll Who’s the better player: No. 4 Jourdan Lewis or No. 5 Mo Hurst This poll is closed 65% No. 4 Jourdan Lewis (657 votes)

34% No. 5 Mo Hurst (340 votes) 997 votes total Vote Now

The last interior defensive line in the bracket has been eliminated as Jourdan Lewis takes down Mo Hurst. I really expected this one to be closer, but Lewis took care of business with 66 percent of the vote.

What you said:

I voted Lewis over Mo.. Ultimately, while a close call, I was at the Wisconsin Michigan game when Lewis made that pick and it was something I’ll never forget. He gets the nod in a tight one over Hurst, who I loved to watch as well, based on that single, incredible play. - MichHammer22

No. 3: Devin Bush vs. No. 6: Chase Winovich

The winner: No. 3 Devin Bush

Poll Who’s the better player: No. 3 Devin Bush or No. 6 Chase Winovich This poll is closed 73% No. 3 Devin Bush (737 votes)

26% No. 6 Chase Winovich (259 votes) 996 votes total Vote Now

The former teammates duked it out, and Devin Bush walked away as the winner. So far, three of the top four seeds have advanced to the final four players remaining. Bush earned about three-quarters of the vote and dominated on his path to the next round.

What you said:

Went straight chalk. I disagreed with so many of the offensive rankings, but quite honestly, I think the defensive rankings are pretty spot on. - VAFolks14

No. 2: Jabrill Peppers vs. No. 7: David Ojabo

The winner: No. 2 Jabrill Peppers

Poll Who’s the better player: No. 2 Jabrill Peppers or No. 7 David Ojabo No. 2 Jabrill Peppers

No. 7 David Ojabo vote view results 86% No. 2 Jabrill Peppers (1013 votes)

13% No. 7 David Ojabo (158 votes) 1171 votes total Vote Now

There were four edge rushers in the top-eight and now only one remains. Peppers didn’t quite runaway from Ojabo like Hutchinson did, but I think Ojabo was a little more beloved than m Paye.

So the final four in the Defense Region is set, and we’ll have a couple incredible matchups next week.

Sunday, Maize n Brew will launch the final eight matchups remaining in both regions! Be sure to get your vote in and comment who you have winning it all for a chance to be featured in the final articles of this series.