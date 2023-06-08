The Big Ten Conference is set to announce its brand new scheduling format for football, which reportedly includes doing away with divisions and having protected rivalry games. The entire slate of football matchups for the 2024 season will also be announced at about 4:30 p.m. eastern.

Some of Michigan’s 2024 opponents have already been revealed, as Brett McMurphy is reporting the Michigan Wolverines will play both the newcomers to the conference, USC and UCLA, in 2024.

Big Ten’s 2024 conference schedule, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, includes:



Michigan at USC

Ohio State at UCLA

Wisconsin at Michigan

Iowa at USC

UCLA at Michigan

Wisconsin at USC

Nebraska at UCLA

Iowa at Ohio State

USC at Penn State

UCLA at Iowa — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 8, 2023

According to McMurphy, Michigan is set to travel to Los Angeles at some point in 2024 to play USC, while the UCLA Bruins will head to the Big House.

Other notable Big Ten matchups in 2024 include Ohio State at UCLA, USC at Penn State, and Wisconsin at USC.

Here is Michigan’s 2024 Big Ten Conference schedule. This will be updated as the schedule gets released.