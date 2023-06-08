Social media reactions for Michigan’s 2024-25 schedule, new Big Ten format

No more divisions. A rotating schedule. All while preserving major rivalries like Michigan-Ohio State and Michigan-Michigan State. The Big Ten announced a new schedule format on Thursday that begins in the 2024 football season.
Scott Dochterman
List of 2024-25 Big Ten opponents.— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) June 8, 2023
Permanents: Indiana-Purdue, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Ohio State, Michigan-Michigan State, Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Iowa-Minnesota, Wisconsin-Minnesota, UCLA-USC. None for Penn State @TheAthleticCFB pic.twitter.com/xIK7WJpLHv
Anthony Broome
Michigan and Michigan State are protected rivals moving forward, per the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/nytAg3P1J1— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) June 8, 2023
Scott Bell
R.I.P. to complaints about schedule strength.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) June 8, 2023
Michigan playing at USC, at Ohio State and in Indianapolis in 2024, not to mention home games against Wisconsin, UCLA and Texas. Buckle up. https://t.co/I4az5eHKWK
Bob Wojnowski
Michigan's 2024 football schedule includes Texas, Ohio State, Michigan State, USC and UCLA, with a smattering of Wisconsins and Marylands. Hey Michigan fans, enjoy East Carolina and UNLV while you can!— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) June 8, 2023
Andrew Valliencourt
Michigan’s 2024 schedule is brutal.— Andrew Vailliencourt (@AndrewVcourt) June 8, 2023
vs Texas
vs UCLA
vs Wisconsin
vs Michigan State
at Ohio State
at USC
at Illinois
We should appreciate the 2023 schedule while we can. #GoBlue
Alejandro Zuniga
Michigan's first true road game vs. USC since 1957.— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) June 8, 2023
Michigan vs. UCLA for the first time since 2000. https://t.co/9eLX4xsZ4K
Nicole Auerbach
Here are the Big Ten's protected rivalry games, which will be played on an annual basis — while all other matchups rotate: https://t.co/4FiKEWdSOV pic.twitter.com/1EMB7Kc64N— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 8, 2023
Dustin Schutte
Some of my favorite Big Ten rivalries that are not protected:— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteDustin) June 8, 2023
- MSU’s neon green atrocities vs. Everyone’s eyeballs
- Ohio State vs. Winning games at Ross-Ade Stadium
- Nebraska vs. Kevin Warren
- Everyone who believes in magic vs. Pat Fitzgerald
- Reggie Bush vs. the NCAA
Chris Trevino
Reminder: #USC is 75-30-3 all-time against current Big Ten Conference members.— Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 8, 2023
RedditCFB
Please riot for these historic rivalry trophies that the Big Ten is reportedly *not* interested in protecting as annual fixtures. pic.twitter.com/UfFmTS6XE6— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 8, 2023
Adam Rittenberg
The Big Ten discussed having 1-3 protected games per team but instead made it varied. So Iowa has three annual protected games, several teams have two and Penn State has zero. https://t.co/JmpRMB5R8L— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 8, 2023
Tom Fornelli
It’s put up or shut up time, @bigten https://t.co/LM3evbUnxZ— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 8, 2023
