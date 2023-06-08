 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions for Michigan’s 2024-25 schedule, new Big Ten format

A look at what Twitter had to say about the Big Ten scheduling news.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No more divisions. A rotating schedule. All while preserving major rivalries like Michigan-Ohio State and Michigan-Michigan State. The Big Ten announced a new schedule format on Thursday that begins in the 2024 football season.

Here are social media reactions to the news.

Scott Dochterman

Anthony Broome

Scott Bell

Bob Wojnowski

Andrew Valliencourt

Alejandro Zuniga

Nicole Auerbach

Dustin Schutte

Chris Trevino

RedditCFB

Adam Rittenberg

Tom Fornelli

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...