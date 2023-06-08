Social media reactions for Michigan’s 2024-25 schedule, new Big Ten format

No more divisions. A rotating schedule. All while preserving major rivalries like Michigan-Ohio State and Michigan-Michigan State. The Big Ten announced a new schedule format on Thursday that begins in the 2024 football season.

Here are social media reactions to the news.

Scott Dochterman

List of 2024-25 Big Ten opponents.

Permanents: Indiana-Purdue, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Ohio State, Michigan-Michigan State, Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Iowa-Minnesota, Wisconsin-Minnesota, UCLA-USC. None for Penn State @TheAthleticCFB pic.twitter.com/xIK7WJpLHv — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) June 8, 2023

Anthony Broome

Michigan and Michigan State are protected rivals moving forward, per the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/nytAg3P1J1 — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) June 8, 2023

Scott Bell

R.I.P. to complaints about schedule strength.



Michigan playing at USC, at Ohio State and in Indianapolis in 2024, not to mention home games against Wisconsin, UCLA and Texas. Buckle up. https://t.co/I4az5eHKWK — Scott Bell (@sbell021) June 8, 2023

Bob Wojnowski

Michigan's 2024 football schedule includes Texas, Ohio State, Michigan State, USC and UCLA, with a smattering of Wisconsins and Marylands. Hey Michigan fans, enjoy East Carolina and UNLV while you can! — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) June 8, 2023

Andrew Valliencourt

Michigan’s 2024 schedule is brutal.



vs Texas

vs UCLA

vs Wisconsin

vs Michigan State

at Ohio State

at USC

at Illinois



We should appreciate the 2023 schedule while we can. #GoBlue — Andrew Vailliencourt (@AndrewVcourt) June 8, 2023

Alejandro Zuniga

Michigan's first true road game vs. USC since 1957.



Michigan vs. UCLA for the first time since 2000. https://t.co/9eLX4xsZ4K — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) June 8, 2023

Nicole Auerbach

Here are the Big Ten's protected rivalry games, which will be played on an annual basis — while all other matchups rotate: https://t.co/4FiKEWdSOV pic.twitter.com/1EMB7Kc64N — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 8, 2023

Dustin Schutte

Some of my favorite Big Ten rivalries that are not protected:



- MSU’s neon green atrocities vs. Everyone’s eyeballs



- Ohio State vs. Winning games at Ross-Ade Stadium



- Nebraska vs. Kevin Warren



- Everyone who believes in magic vs. Pat Fitzgerald



- Reggie Bush vs. the NCAA — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteDustin) June 8, 2023

Chris Trevino

Reminder: #USC is 75-30-3 all-time against current Big Ten Conference members. — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 8, 2023

RedditCFB

Please riot for these historic rivalry trophies that the Big Ten is reportedly *not* interested in protecting as annual fixtures. pic.twitter.com/UfFmTS6XE6 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 8, 2023

Adam Rittenberg

The Big Ten discussed having 1-3 protected games per team but instead made it varied. So Iowa has three annual protected games, several teams have two and Penn State has zero. https://t.co/JmpRMB5R8L — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 8, 2023

Tom Fornelli