Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Evan Link is a true freshman entering as part of the 2023 recruiting class. What should fans expect from him next year?

As part of a series at Maize n Brew leading up to the start of the season, let’s break down Link’s path to Michigan and his outlook for 2023.

The story so far

Link attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. He was named first-team Class AA All-State as a junior and first team All-WCAC as a junior and senior. He helped lead the team to the WCAC semifinals in 2022.

Link was rated a four-star by ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports and On3, and was ranked the No. 2 player in D.C. and the No. 22 offensive tackle by 247Sports’ composite. He received offers from schools like Stanford, Tennessee and Penn State before choosing Michigan.

Link is another huge lineman, measuring at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds in spring ball. Harbaugh said this about Link on Jon Jansen’s In the Trenches podcast after signing day:

“Well, I keep saying — I’ll probably say it a lot throughout this conversation — but one thing I’ve learned throughout the recruiting process, having been doing this for as long as I’ve been doing it is, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the branch. And each one of these players, they come from solid, solid upbringings, families. Evan Link comes from a military family. Both mom and dad attended a big-time high school in Gonzaga (D.C.) that played elite competition, so he’s no stranger to competition. He’s shown the ability to be the dominant player. Got a great frame, very athletic, smart, intelligent. He wants to go into engineering or business.”

Outlook for 2023

Link will likely see limited time in a few non-conference games, and then redshirt. Michigan is extremely deep at offensive line and unlikely to give significant playing time to Link as a true freshman. But he is someone to keep an eye on for scout team recognition this season and to get more reps in the future.