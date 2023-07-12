Thanks to Sherrone Moore and a talented group of players, the strongest position group for the Michigan Wolverines over the past few seasons has been the offensive line. The reputation they’ve now garnered for developing young linemen makes Ann Arbor a premiere destination for players like Nathan Efobi, a freshman on this year’s roster.

As part of a series at Maize n Brew leading up to the start of the season, let’s break down Efobi’s path to Michigan and his outlook for 2023.

The story so far

Hailing from Cumming, Georgia, Efobi was rated as a top-350 player and a four-star in his class on the 247Sports composite. He was also the 19th-best interior offensive lineman and the 35th-best player from Georgia.

He’s got solid size at 6-foot-4 and 282 pounds, playing offensive and defensive tackle in high school. With an 8-3 record his junior season, Efobi helped South Forsyth High School reach the Region 6 Class 7A state championship. He also earned a varsity letter in track and field.

There’s no way to track individual stats for high school offensive linemen, but according to his bio on Michigan’s website, South Forsyth’s offense scored 23 points per game his senior season. He helped that offense run smoothly while racking up four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble last fall.

Efobi keeps a solid base in pass pro with his feet square, standing up his defender right near the line of scrimmage. He overpowers guys with his size, his reach and his sheer power; there’s plenty of pancakes on this highlight tape. He also does a great job getting the second or third level to help extend run plays.

Outlook for 2023

As encouraging of a player as Efobi, I don’t expect him to play much (if at all) his freshman season. Michigan is pretty set at offensive line with three quality returnees in guards Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, and right tackle Karsen Barnhart. I doubt he beats out transfers LaDarius Henderson or Myles Hinton at the other tackle spot, and Drake Nugent from Stanford seems like a lock to start at center.

Unless Michigan wanted to use him in jumbo packages or he impresses and earns a spot on the second team, I wouldn’t be shocked if Efobi redshirts given how many talented players are ahead of him.

There’s a lot to like about Efobi as a prospect, and with a few years learning under Moore and the elite unit he’s developed, he should be a solid offensive lineman for the Wolverines eventually.