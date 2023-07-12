Big Ten Media Days are set to take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26-27, and now we know who will represent the Michigan Wolverines in Indy.

Running back Blake Corum, cornerback Mike Sainristil, and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins will be in attendance for the Wolverines. The trio should feel right at home during their podium sessions on the 27th, which take place on the field itself at Lucas Oil — a venue where Michigan’s won back-to-back Big Ten Championships.

Corum was named a unanimous All-American in 2022, was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and won Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Despite being injured late in the season and missing most of the Ohio State game as well as the Big Ten Championship and Orange Bowl, Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year. If not for the injury, Corum would have been a Heisman finalist.

Sainristil’s entering his fifth season at Michigan, making a switch from receiver to cornerback last season. Sainristil was an integral part of Michigan’s defense and had a consequential pass breakup in the end zone against Ohio State. Sainristil had 58 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 2022.

Last but not least, Kris Jenkins could wind up being one of the most important players on Michigan’s defense this fall and is primed for a great season. Jenkins led Michigan's d-linemen with 54 tackles last season and also had two sacks.

Maize n Brew will be on hand for each of these podium sessions at Big Ten Media Day, be sure to drop in for coverage then and always.