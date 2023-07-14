It appears that Michigan football has selected its annual Maize Out opponent.

Per Alejandro Zuniga of 247Sports, the Maize Out will occur for Michigan’s season opener — a noon kickoff non-conference tilt against East Carolina.

According to the Michigan Athletics ticket office, the Wolverines' season-opener against East Carolina will be a Maize Out: pic.twitter.com/E5p4nS4Itl — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) July 14, 2023

The Maize Out has undoubtedly become a staple of excitement for many Michigan fans in recent years. The Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in one of the most electric environments that the Big House has ever seen on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Michigan demolished the Huskies in a 31-10 victory under the lights with over 110,000 attending wearing ONLY maize.

It was a maize out on Saturday and the crowd was energized and loud.



Here’s how Michigan fans were a big factor versus Washington: https://t.co/JsNwfuhxj0 pic.twitter.com/aRW3EqLdnc — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) September 13, 2021

In 2022, the Wolverines notably attempted their Maize Out in Week 7 versus Penn State. It was a 41-17 blowout that turned out to be one of the program’s most influential victories of the Big Ten season.

A 2022 poll that Maize n Brew conducted prior to the matchup against Penn State revealed that 80% of fans would prefer a night game to be the Maize Out, but you do have to admit that the thought of such a high-energy environment kickstarting the 2023 season does have an interesting appeal to it as well.

What are your thoughts on Michigan’s season-opening Maize Out against East Carolina? Tell us in the comments below.