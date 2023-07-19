The preseason accolades are continuing to roll in for the Michigan football team. On Monday, Anthony Treash and Pro Football Focus released their selections for the 2023 All-Big Ten team, and several Wolverines were featured. It’s no surprise to see a large number of Michigan players gaining preseason recognition given the amount of talent that returns to the team ahead of the 2023 season. PFF acknowledged a total of 14 Michigan players as potential first, second, or third-team players, including a conference-high seven first-teamers.

Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy headlines the first-team offense after a solid sophomore campaign that earned him All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. He is joined on the first-team offense by star running back Blake Corum, who is coming off the most productive season of his college career. Senior guard Zak Zinter and grad transfer Drake Nugent were also featured as on the first-team offense and will help make up what should once again be a strong offensive line.

PFF’s Preseason All Big Ten Team: Offense pic.twitter.com/KAJ2XZ7iGt — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 18, 2023

On defense, Kris Jenkins is the Wolverines lone first-teamer on the defensive line, as he is expected to take another step forward in his development this year. Junior Rod Moore was also recognized as a first-team selection after gaining All-Big Ten honorable mentions at safety a year ago. Sophomore Will Johnson is getting plenty of attention after a stellar Freshman campaign, with many expecting him to continue to develop into one of the premier corners in all of college football.

PFF’s Preseason All Big Ten Team: Defense pic.twitter.com/MjHGXTLyrc — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 18, 2023

Junior running back Donovan Edwards was recognized as the lone second-team selection on offense after a breakout 2022 campaign. He is expected to take on a slightly larger role this year and could assert himself as one of the nation’s best backs alongside Corum. The second-team defense included sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham, Coastal Carolina edge transfer Josaiah Stewart, junior linebacker Junior Colson, and fifth-year senior nickel Mike Sainristill.

Additionally, senior wideout Roman Wilson was recognized as a third-team selection, along with Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson at offensive tackle. Former Wolverine and now Iowa Hawkeye tight end Erick All was listed as a second-team selection after being sidelined by an injury for much of last season.