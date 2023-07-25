Social media reactions to Jim Harbaugh’s pending 4 game suspension

Jim Harbaugh will likely be suspended for the first four games of Michigan’s 2023 football season due to recruiting violations. A few other staff members and past staff members will also reportedly receive sanctions.
Here are some social media reactions to the news.
Ross Dellenger
The agreement is an initial version of the negotiated resolution and is not yet finalized.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 25, 2023
The resolution must now be approved by the Committee on Infractions, which could take several days if not weeks. The Committee has authority to adjust penalties.https://t.co/4oJYVNxmFu
EJ Holland
Tennessee had 200 infractions and paid recruits. Slap on the wrist.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) July 25, 2023
Michigan got a couple of guys burgers and watched Zoom workouts during COVID. Suspensions!!!!
Absurd...
Scott Bell
Jim Harbaugh’s reported punishment over cheeseburgergate is a more severe punishment than Urban Meyer’s handling of the Zach Smith fiasco. pic.twitter.com/OPc2GQHG2S— Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 25, 2023
Nicole Auerbach
One thing we’ve learned about the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions is that they want you to tell the truth. If you aren’t entirely truthful and/or forthcoming, penalties can seem a lot harsher than the initial rule-breaking would suggest.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 25, 2023
Pete Thamel
From Jim Harbaugh attorney Tom Mars on potential four-game suspension for Harbaugh: “We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter. At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter.” https://t.co/2BMUmgIMgz— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 25, 2023
Matt Brown
My sources say the ncaa death penalty, for breakfast crimes, being considered for Jim Harbaugh. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) July 25, 2023
Nick Baumgardner
only Jim Harbaugh finds a way to negotiate a suspension— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) July 25, 2023
Jason Kirk
Spectacular work by the athletic director. This is how you draw it up folks https://t.co/n2yBIMib28 pic.twitter.com/n9ctzQHFqf— Jason Kirk (jasonkirk.fyi on bluesky) (@thejasonkirk) July 25, 2023
MJoeBean
Bill Self, accused of five level 1 violations, got suspended for four games or 13% of the college basketball regular season.— MGo (@MJoeBean) July 25, 2023
Jim Harbaugh, accused of one level 1 violation, is potentially being suspended for four games or 33% of the college football regular season.
Unreal.
Anthony Broome
Jim Harbaugh when the NCAA mall cops ask about if he had any involvement in frivolous recruiting violations pic.twitter.com/DMRKcuoB0Z— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) July 25, 2023
Austin Meek
Source confirms: Michigan is working toward a four-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh and one-game suspensions for Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome as part of a negotiated resolution to its NCAA infractions case. First reported by @RossDellenger— Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) July 25, 2023
Chris Vannini
The length of Jim Harbaugh’s suspension is largely over lying to the NCAA.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 25, 2023
Between this penalty and Tennessee, the message the NCAA is trying to send is to cooperate. https://t.co/HBbTsalBrp
Steven Godfrey
Jim Harbaugh will be suspended for one third of a season (4/12), a larger percentage than Will Wade.— Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) July 25, 2023
Loading comments...