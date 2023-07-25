Social media reactions to Jim Harbaugh’s pending 4 game suspension

Jim Harbaugh will likely be suspended for the first four games of Michigan’s 2023 football season due to recruiting violations. A few other staff members and past staff members will also reportedly receive sanctions.

Here are some social media reactions to the news.

Ross Dellenger

The agreement is an initial version of the negotiated resolution and is not yet finalized.



The resolution must now be approved by the Committee on Infractions, which could take several days if not weeks. The Committee has authority to adjust penalties.https://t.co/4oJYVNxmFu — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 25, 2023

EJ Holland

Tennessee had 200 infractions and paid recruits. Slap on the wrist.



Michigan got a couple of guys burgers and watched Zoom workouts during COVID. Suspensions!!!!



Absurd... — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) July 25, 2023

Scott Bell

Jim Harbaugh’s reported punishment over cheeseburgergate is a more severe punishment than Urban Meyer’s handling of the Zach Smith fiasco. pic.twitter.com/OPc2GQHG2S — Scott Bell (@sbell021) July 25, 2023

Nicole Auerbach

One thing we’ve learned about the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions is that they want you to tell the truth. If you aren’t entirely truthful and/or forthcoming, penalties can seem a lot harsher than the initial rule-breaking would suggest. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 25, 2023

Pete Thamel

From Jim Harbaugh attorney Tom Mars on potential four-game suspension for Harbaugh: “We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter. At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter.” https://t.co/2BMUmgIMgz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 25, 2023

Matt Brown

My sources say the ncaa death penalty, for breakfast crimes, being considered for Jim Harbaugh. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) July 25, 2023

Nick Baumgardner

only Jim Harbaugh finds a way to negotiate a suspension — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) July 25, 2023

Jason Kirk

Spectacular work by the athletic director. This is how you draw it up folks https://t.co/n2yBIMib28 pic.twitter.com/n9ctzQHFqf — Jason Kirk (jasonkirk.fyi on bluesky) (@thejasonkirk) July 25, 2023

MJoeBean

Bill Self, accused of five level 1 violations, got suspended for four games or 13% of the college basketball regular season.



Jim Harbaugh, accused of one level 1 violation, is potentially being suspended for four games or 33% of the college football regular season.



Unreal. — MGo (@MJoeBean) July 25, 2023

Anthony Broome

Jim Harbaugh when the NCAA mall cops ask about if he had any involvement in frivolous recruiting violations pic.twitter.com/DMRKcuoB0Z — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) July 25, 2023

Austin Meek

Source confirms: Michigan is working toward a four-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh and one-game suspensions for Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome as part of a negotiated resolution to its NCAA infractions case. First reported by @RossDellenger — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) July 25, 2023

Chris Vannini

The length of Jim Harbaugh’s suspension is largely over lying to the NCAA.



Between this penalty and Tennessee, the message the NCAA is trying to send is to cooperate. https://t.co/HBbTsalBrp — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 25, 2023

