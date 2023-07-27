Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy had a great first season as Michigan’s QB1 in 2022.

McCarthy won the first 12 starts of his career and helped Michigan beat Ohio State, win a Big Ten Championship, and make the College Football Playoff. McCarthy was one of the most efficient passers in the nation for much of the season and finished the year with 2,719 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, five interceptions, 306 rushing yards, and five rushing scores.

At Big Ten Media Day on Thursday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talked about how unique he thinks McCarthy is.

“He’s a once-in-a-generational type of quarterback at Michigan,” Harbaugh said. “His progress continues to grow daily. He’s at the top of his game right now really in all aspects. Everything that he does athletically, everything he does throwing the football are at the elite level.”

Harbaugh believes what makes McCarthy the most special, what makes him great instead of good, is that he’s willing do anything for his team and teammates.

“There’s some comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen,” Harbaugh said.

“I base that off of watching the way Patrick Mahomes interacts with his teammates, what he says about his teammates, what they say about him,” Harbaugh explained. “Josh Allen, what he says about his teammates, what they say about him. Just looking through the keyhole that way. That’s what I see in J.J. McCarthy every single day.”

McCarthy had a shoulder injury last offseason and it took all the way until Week 2 to finally take the reins as starting QB and never look back. Now McCarthy has had a full offseason of being healthy and being Michigan’s starter. These facts should serve him and the Michigan offense well. McCarthy is among Michigan’s biggest leaders and these comments from Harbaugh serve as a reminder as to how highly the team thinks of him.