The Michigan Wolverines finished the 2022 regular season with a 12-0 record, but it wasn’t easy. Their first Big Ten Conference game of the season was a prime example.

Facing the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan had a narrow 17-13 lead heading into halftime, and the final score was almost as close with the Wolverines prevailing 34-27.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was injured in the game after a hit by Michigan edge rusher Mike Morris, something that Tagovailoa remembers well and is one of many reasons he’s itching to play the Wolverines again.

Taulia Tagovailoa had to leave the field after this hit from Michigan. pic.twitter.com/NBl5UrVQFE — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 24, 2022

“They’re a really good team,” Tagovailoa told Maize n Brew at Big Ten Media Day. “That game, I think we just had some plays, missed opportunities, plays that were out there on the field for us to make that we didn’t make.”

Tagovailoa, who was 20-of-30 for 207 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss, hasn’t been able to forget the game. It’s been one he’s studied ever since.

“Still to this day, I always watch that game,” Tagovailoa said. “There’s a lot of good things we can learn from that game and going into this year, the players that we have now and the camaraderie and the team that we’ve been building — when those plays present themselves again we’ll make those plays.”

While every game is important for the Terrapins on the schedule, Tagovailoa acknowledged that the tilt against Michigan is one he’s looking forward to.

“Every time you have an opportunity to play against the Big Ten champions you always want to put your best foot forward,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Michigan at Maryland will kick off on Nov. 18.