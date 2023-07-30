Michigan’s had talented edge-rushers in recent years — Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, and Mike Morris to name a few. And now Braiden McGregor will be looking to craft his own legacy this fall.

“Braiden McGregor, he’s the next guy,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said last November. “He’s the guy that’s on the verge of stardom.”

The story so far

McGregor No. 2 prospect in the state of Michigan in the 2020 class and No. 122 overall player in the nation. per the 247Sports composite.

McGregor didn’t see game action in 2020, but that changed in 2021. McGregor appeared in nine games and had five tackles. McGregor’s playing time increased again in 2022, receiving more snaps as part of a pass-rush rotation. McGregor put up 16 tackles (five for loss) and 2.5 sacks.

By the end of last year, McGregor was becoming quite confident and as he said, “putting it all together.”

Outlook moving forward

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound McGregor will be among the biggest names to watch on the Michigan roster this season.

“You’re about to see something crazy this year,” linebacker Junior Colson said about McGregor in March. “He’s stepped into his own. He believes in himself and you can tell he has all the traits and tools to be great.”

Others that’ll have a major part in the pass rush rotation are Jaylen Harrell, Derrick Moore, and Josaiah Stewart, but McGregor could ultimately have the highest sack total of the bunch.

McGregor knows there have been great pass-rushers in recent Michigan history, and he’s eager to put his name alongside Hutchinson, Kwity Paye, Ojabo, and others.

“Putting my name in that category of guys who have been under coach Harbaugh who have gone on to the league, and leaving a mark in this stadium,” McGregor said this offseason.

McGregor said when he walks out there for the last time he wants to look back and not have any regrets while appreciating his journey. McGregor’s senior season will largely define his legacy at Michigan, and he’ll be ready to get rolling this fall from the first snap.