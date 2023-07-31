Could TJ Guy be Michigan’s next breakout pass rusher?

After two years of seeing minutes primarily on special teams, Michigan Wolverines edge rusher TJ Guy is looking to find a regular rotation role on defense in 2023.

As part of a series at Maize n Brew leading up to the start of the season, let’s break down Guy’s path to Michigan and his outlook for the upcoming year.

The story so far

Guy joined Michigan as part of the 2021 class. He was a three-star prospect and one of the top prospects in Massachusetts coming out of high school, winning a state title his junior season with Mansfield High School.

In 2021, Guy appeared in just two games before redshirting, but logged his first career sack against Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games, primarily on special teams, but played snaps on defense in six games, including in the Big Ten Championship. Guy had one solo tackle and assisted on three other tackles last year.

Outlook for 2023

Guy is still working his way up the depth chart, but should get more reps on defense this year. The edge is loaded with Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor, Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore, but Guy has the experience to play a prominent reserve role and compete for a starting spot eventually.

At the very least, Guy will once again be a part of the special teams units and get limited reps on defense. But 2023 has the potential to be a major breakout year for someone who’s shown flashes in games but hasn’t had the opportunity yet to be a real contributor; perhaps Guy can be that someone.