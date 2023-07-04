Coming off back-to-back Joe Moore award-winning seasons, Sherrone Moore continues to prove how valuable he is to the Michigan Wolverines. From the starting unit to the depth pieces waiting their turn, the team is set to have another deep offensive line room this fall and shoot for a third consecutive Joe Moore.

We all know the starters for this season like Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter and LaDarius Henderson, to name a few, but it’s the guys waiting in the wings who can slide in and provide meaningful minutes when called upon. Giovanni El-Hadi did so last year when Keegan went down with an injury, so who may be relied on to do the same this year?

Perhaps it will be Reece Atteberry, a veteran at this point in his career. Today, we will look at his path to Michigan, his career so far and what the 2023 season may look like for him.

The story so far

Atteberry was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class. Hailing from Aurora, Colorado, he was ranked No. 438 overall in the country. He earned other offers from schools like Arizona, Iowa, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, USC and more.

In addition to his successes on the gridiron, Atteberry was also a highly successful student, which was one of the reasons he eventually committed to then-offensive line coach Ed Warinner and the Wolverines in June 2019.

As a freshman in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Atteberry played in just one game on special teams against Minnesota. He was also named the Scout Team Player of the Week for that game.

Atteberry got more work as a redshirt freshman in 2021, appearing in eight games and playing right guard in four of them. Unfortunately, he dealt with some injuries in 2022 and only participated in three games at guard against Colorado State, Rutgers and Nebraska.

Outlook for 2023 season

Heading into the new season, Atteberry is likely the immediate backup right guard to Zinter. He will more than likely only see playing time during mop-up duty in the non-conference, or if Zinter (god forbid) goes down with an injury.

With Keegan, Zinter and Drake Nugent/Raheem Anderson/Greg Crippen holding down the interior, there isn’t a ton of playing time to go around. However, rest assured that if there are injuries along the line this year, Moore will have a game plan and have a more than qualified player ready to prove themselves.