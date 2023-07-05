Tristan Bounds’ path to Michigan, outlook for 2023

The Michigan Wolverines have had some stellar offensive linemen during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, but especially over the last couple seasons with Sherrone Moore leading the way. With expectations sky high after a second straight Joe Moore award, there are plenty of highly talented offensive linemen waiting their turn for significant snaps.

One of those players happens to be one of the largest humans on the team — third-year tackle Tristan Bounds. At 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds, he has the height and size to be a hell of a left tackle in the near future, but will it be this season?

The story so far

Bounds was a three-star recruit and the No. 421 overall recruit player in the 2021 class coming out Wallingford, Connecticut. He committed to Michigan in June 2020, and unfortunately was not able to suit up his senior season because of the pandemic.

He redshirted during the 2021 season, playing in just he blowout game against Northern Illinois. As a redshirt freshman last year, Bounds was in a clear reserve role, as he played at right tackle in blowout victories against Hawaii, UConn and Rutgers.

Outlook for 2023

Given how things have went his first two seasons, Bounds is likely due for another backup role in 2023. In fact, thanks to veterans Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart both returning to compete for the right tackle job, as well as the additions of LaDarius Henderson and Myles Hinton from the transfer portal, Bounds may actually be due for less playing time this year.

After this season, it’s likely he will compete with guys like Jeffrey Persi, Andrew Gentry, Connor Jones and potentially Hinton for one of the tackle positions for the 2024 season. It truly is an embarrassment of riches at the offensive line for the Wolverines, but it’ll be interesting to see which of the young tackles emerges as the next star for the Maize and Blue following this upcoming season.