Michigan tapped into the transfer portal to bolster their depth in the secondary this offseason, adding UMass cornerback Josh Wallace.

Wallace, a two-time team captain at UMass, recorded 140 tackles over four seasons and now is vying for a crack at the starting CB rotation.

“Don’t be surprised if you hear his name called a lot on Saturdays,” fellow Michigan corner Mike Sainristil said.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh called Wallace a “really good player” at Big Ten Media Day, and someone who has the “license and ability” to start for the Wolverines.

Will Johnson and Sainristil will be locked in as two of the top three options at corner, but who will be CB No. 3 is up in the air. Amorion Walker, Ja’Den McBurrows, and Wallace will all have a chance in training camp to state their case.

“He’s a guy who’s going to come in and immediately impact the room in the sense of getting other guys to compete and getting other guys to work hard,” Sainristil said.

Sainristil said that Wallace will give the room an “extra push.”

“No one wants the guy to come in and take their spot, but coming in, you want to take somebody’s spot,” Sainristil explained. “He’s going to increase the level of competitiveness in the room.”

How quickly Wallace gets acclimated to Michigan’s scheme will greatly impact how fast he ascends up the depth chart. Amorion Walker, who switched from wideout to corner, had growing pains this spring while also flashing great athletic ability and a high upside. Wallace can’t be counted out, but neither can Walker. And McBurrows is an interesting option as well considering he was injured last season and is now fully healthy. August will be an important month for all three men.

“You plant seeds and see which ones develop,” Harbaugh said this offseason. “I think we’re going to have quite a few guys with the best license and ability to do that. We’ll see. That’s always a good thing. By your talent and your effort, you will be known.”