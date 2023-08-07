Need some fresh Michigan gear for the 2023 season? We’ve got you covered

If you’re anything like me, you try to not wear the same Michigan Wolverines shirts, sweatshirts, etc. each and every season. Earlier this summer, I got some new gear to rock come Saturdays this fall and thought I was good...but then our friends at Homefield Apparel came knocking on the door.

Needless to say, I am getting a few more things before the season kicks off, and there is not an ounce of shame in my body.

Homefield Apparel launched a brand new Michigan line of merchandise over the weekend that is bound to make you open your wallet within 10 seconds or less. From old school championships to traditional designs with a modern look, Homefield has you covered for any kind of merchandise you may want.

You need a sweatshirt? You got it. How about a t-shirt or two? They got you covered there, as well. Are you a hoodie person like myself? Homefield even has some FRESH hoodies for all those snowy days in Ann Arbor coming up this winter.

So what are you waiting for?! Click here to get all the brand new Michigan apparel your bank account can handle and be ready for the Maize Out on Sept. 3 against East Carolina!

Go Blue!