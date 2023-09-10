The Michigan Wolverines pick up their second win of the season against the UNLV Rebels, 35-7. J.J. McCarthy turned in another spectacular performance while the defense turned it up a notch with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

While non-conference games against inferior opponents aren't the most exciting contests, they serve as a great opportunity for freshman to get valuable experience. Jay Harbaugh and Mike Hart, who both handled head coaching duties for Week 2, did a good job getting some freshmen into the game. The following freshman have seen the field so far this season. An asterisk (*) indicates if they appeared against UNLV:

WR Fredrick Moore (2 Games)*

WR Karmello English (2 Games)*

WR Semaj Morgan (2 Games)*

DB Brandyn Hillman (2 Games)*

DB DJ Waller Jr. (2 Games)*

DB Jyaire Hill (2 Games)*

DB Cameron Calhoun (2 Games)*

Edge Enow Etta (2 Games)*

DL Cameron Brandt (2 Games)*

DL Trey Pierce (2 Games)*

RB Benjamin Hall (1 Game)

Edge Aymeric Koumba (1 Game)

Although the freshman were quiet most of the game, one wide receiver got his shining moment late in the fourth quarter. With just under two minutes left to play, quarterback Jayden Denegal was moving the Wolverines down the field. With a third and five on the Michigan 36 yard line, the offense drew an offsides for a free play. Denegal fired over the middle through a tight window to freshman receiver Semaj Morgan for a 35-yard gain.

Running back Benjamin Hall, who shined in the spring game and had two carries against ECU, was ruled out with an injury prior to kickoff. When healthy, look for him to get more snaps as the Wolverines build additional depth for future.

The team now turns its attention to Bowling Green for the last non-conference matchup of the season. With the Wolverines expected to be another heavy favorite, look for more freshmen to see the field.