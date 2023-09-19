How Michigan’s 2023 opponents fared in Week 3

Michigan has finished non-conference play for the 2023 season, and despite some sloppy play this past week, the Wolverines are still off to a 3-0 start.

Here’s a look how each team on Michigan’s schedule performed in Week 3 before heading into conference play.

East Carolina (0-3): 43-28 loss to Appalachian State

East Carolina’s sluggish start continued with a road loss to Appalachian State. The Pirates turned in their highest point total of the season thus far with 28, but their defense was no match, as they surrendered 465 total yards.

Next week: vs Gardner-Webb (1-2)

UNLV (2-1): 40-37 win over Vanderbilt

The Rebels are off to a nice start to the year, as they took down an SEC opponent in Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Rebels faced an early 10-0 deficit, but battled back in the second half and ultimately won the game on a last-second field goal.

Next week: @ UTEP (1-3)

Rutgers (3-0): 35-16 win over Virginia Tech

Don’t look now but Rutgers has built some early season momentum heading into the matchup with Michigan this weekend. Running back Kyle Monangai turned in a solid performance with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Despite struggling to throw the ball (46 passing yards), Rutgers got the job done against Virginia Tech and will look to give the Wolverines a fight.

Next week: @ Michigan (3-0)

Nebraska (1-2): 35-11 win over Northern Illinois

Matt Rhule picked up the first win of his Nebraska tenure, as his team led this one the whole way. The Nebraska defense was stifling, holding Northern Illinois to 149 yards in the game. Sophomore Heinrich Haarberg got the start at quarterback for Nebraska in this game, and he finished with 158 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Next week: vs. Louisiana Tech (2-2)

Minnesota (2-1): 31-13 loss to North Carolina

North Carolina’s star quarterback Drake Maye put on a show in this game, ultimately spelling the doom of Minnesota. The Golden Gopher defense was gashed, surrendering 519 total yards, including 414 through the air. Minnesota’s Athan Kaliakmanis struggled too, completing only 11-of-29 passes for 133 yards.

Next week: @ Northwestern (1-2)

Indiana (1-2): 21-14 loss to Louisville

Indiana fell behind early in this one and trailed 21-0 at the half, and a third quarter rally wasn’t enough. Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson did turn in a solid performance, as he completed 24-of-34 passes for 299 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Next week: vs. Akron

Michigan State (2-1): 41-7 loss to Washington

Washington dominated in every facet of this game. The Huskies finished with 713 total yards (yes, that’s correct) and surrendered only 261. Star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. really showed out in this one, finishing with 473 passing yards and four touchdowns. Michigan State looked lost, and the schedule doesn’t get much easier going forward.

Next week: vs. Maryland (3-0)

Purdue (1-2): 35-20 loss to Syracuse

Syracuse pulled away late, as the rocky start to the Ryan Walters era at Purdue continues. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader had quite the performance with his legs in this game, running the ball 25 times for 195 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Four turnovers for the Purdue offense also didn’t help matters.

Next week: vs. Wisconsin (2-1)

Penn State (3-0): 30-13 win over Illinois

Penn State’s defense led the way in this game, as the Nittany Lions forced a total of five turnovers. Despite struggling to move the ball at times against a stout Illinois defensive front, the Penn State offense was able to generate enough points late to put this one out of reach. Penn State will look to carry the momentum into its White Out game this weekend.

Next week: vs. Iowa (3-0)

Maryland (3-0): 42-14 win over Virginia

Maryland got behind early on Friday night, but didn’t allow Virginia to score after the first quarter and rolled to victory. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa played a big role in the victory, finishing with 342 passing yards. The Terrapin defense also came up big and forced four turnovers.

Next week: @ Michigan State (2-1)

Ohio State (3-0): 63-10 win over Western Kentucky

The Ohio State offense came to life. Quarterback Kyle McCord turned in his best performance so far, completing 19-of-23 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. also looked great with five receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown. Ohio State heads to South Bend on Saturday for a top-10 matchup.

Next week: @ Notre Dame (3-0)