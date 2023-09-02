The Michigan Wolverines open their season on Saturday afternoon against the East Carolina Pirates. J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards lead the Wolverines in what could be a historic year.

The Wolverines are coming off two-straight Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances and appear to have an even stronger team in 2023. They will have some tests to end the season, but first they begin the season with three-straight home non-conference games.

Saturday, ECU comes to town looking to pull off a huge upset and spoil the high expectations of the Wolverines. The Pirates are huge underdogs, but aren’t a bad team. They are coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a 53-20 win over Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. They finished the season with wins in five of their last seven games.

The Pirates will have to break in a new quarterback, however, as Holton Ahlers has moved on and is with the Seattle Seahawks. They will also be without their top rusher Keaton Mitchell, as he is trying to find a way with the Baltimore Ravens.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. East Carolina Pirates

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Location: Michigan Stadium Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: Noon

Television: Peacock (online only)

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -36.0; O/U: 51.5

Today’s question: How healthy is Blake Corum?

The last we saw of Blake Corum he was limping off the field against Ohio State after just two rushes. He was hurt the week before in a game against Illinois, but hoped he would be able to go against the Buckeyes. Unfortunately, the injury was too much and he couldn’t go. He would then miss the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue and the CFP semifinal against TCU.

Corum would be diagnosed with a torn meniscus and sprained MCL that needed surgery. He didn’t play in the spring game, but has recently said he is 100 percent. Being fully back in practice is different than being back for a game, and Saturday he gets to show if he is back — Wolverines fans can’t wait.