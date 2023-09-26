Pro Blue: Four Wolverines combine for eight sacks in Week 3

A big reason Michigan has been successful in recent years has been its stellar play on the defensive line. Michigan pass rushers had an impressive Week 3 in the NFL, headlined by three linemen who helped earn wins for their respective teams with their dominant play at the line of scrimmage.

Aidan Hutchinson, Rashan Gary, Kwity Paye, Mike Danna dominate

After only having one sack over the first few weeks of the season, the Detroit Lions finally were able to make life hell for an opposing quarterback, as they sacked Desmond Ridder seven times on Sunday.

Aidan Hutchinson had two of those sacks, and on the second one, he managed to force a fumble and recover it to seal the win for the Lions.

Sack✅

Strip✅

Recovery✅



Get you an EDGE rusher that can do it all @aidanhutch97#ATLvsDET | FOX pic.twitter.com/WBOtWBZgxf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2023

There haven’t been many former Wolverines who have entered the league with more hype than living Hutchinson. Twenty games into his pro career, he’s certainly living up to that hype.

He’s not the only former Wolverine who was a menace in the backfield on Sunday, as Rashan Gary had three sacks in a Green Bay Packers win over the New Orleans Saints.

This is the first time Gary has had three sacks in one game in his pro career. It’s also his sixth career game with more than one sack, with the last one coming in last season’s overtime win against the New England Patriots.

Kwity Paye was also able to sack Lamar Jackson in a win for the Indianapolis Colts.

Possibly a game saving sack from Mr. Kwity Paye pic.twitter.com/RROLCJligf — Colts Coverage (@Colts_Coverage) September 24, 2023

It’s important to note the sack happened as the Ravens were near midfield late in the fourth quarter. Justin Tucker ended up missing a 61-yarder that could have won the game for the Baltimore Ravens; without that Paye sack, I’m not sure the Colts win that game.

Paye’s already got three sacks this season, which is already half as many as he had all of last season.

And in a late afternoon game, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna had three tackles, including this sack. It’s his 13th career sack in 45 games across four seasons.

On 2nd & 3, #Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. forces the initial pressure on #Bears QB Justin Fields, & DE Mike Danna gets to him for the sack.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/wr94bCtPoE — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 24, 2023

Last but certainly not least, Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill led his team with eight total tackles, including two tackles for yards and this sack. His play helped the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Ronnie Bell and Jake Moody help Niners to easy win

The San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Giants by three scores on Thursday Night Football, and two former Wolverines accounted for 18 of San Fran’s 30 points.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell’s first career catch was a touchdown; if you bet on him to score the first touchdown of the game, you probably made a lot of money last week.

✅ First NFL catch

✅ First NFL TD



The 7th-round pick Ronnie Bell gives the @49ers the lead @Ronnieb_8#NYGvsSF on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/qDMTitTfP0 pic.twitter.com/Ts2t7TluPV — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2023

That touchdown wasn’t his only contribution, as his second career catch came off the hands of teammate Deebo Samuel. He also had a solid tackle on special teams.

Ronnie Bell with the great tackle on special teams! Love to see this guy perform at the next level! pic.twitter.com/bOgd6vjf9S — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) September 22, 2023

Money Moody keeps living up to his nickname at the NFL level, making all three of his extra points and field goals. His longest field goal came from 36 yards out, and through three games, he has not missed an NFL kick.

Former Michigan kicker Jake Moody’s first three NFL games:



* 3-for-3 FG, 3-for-3 PAT

* 3-for-3 FG, 3-for-3 PAT

* 3-for-3 FG, 3-for-3 PAT — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) September 22, 2023

Other notable performances

-New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers led the team with seven tackles, including a tackle for loss. He also lit up Randall Cobb on this play.

Jabrill Peppers absolutely tossed Randall Cobb. (And it looks like Peppers got a laugh out of it after, too.) #Patriots pic.twitter.com/tq4QH81zhb — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 24, 2023

-Seattle Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush had two tackles in a win over the Carolina Panthers. His teammate, Zach Charbonnet, had 46 yards rushing and did his best Marshawn Lynch impression on this fourth quarter run.

"CHARBONNET TRUCKS A MAN!"- Ian Eagle on Seahawks rookie RB Zach Charbonnet ️ pic.twitter.com/iQ6AYgFkUj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

-Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones had three catches for 49 yards in a win over the Tennessee Titans. In that same game, his teammate, Maurice Hurst II, had two solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

-Graham Glasgow got his first start of the 2023 season, starting at right guard for the Lions. He helped the Lions gain 115 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

-Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had two catches for 34 yards in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

-Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus had five total tackles and a quarterback hit in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

-In his first game back since suffering a foot injury last October, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis had three total tackles, including a tackle for loss.

-Veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham had two solo tackles for the Philadelphia Eagles in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

