Game Thread: No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines take their 4-0 record on the road on Saturday afternoon when they play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Big Ten action.

The Wolverines are coming off a convincing 31-7 win over Rutgers last Saturday and have yet to give up more than seven points in any game all season. The defense will once again look to dominate against a Cornhuskers team that is coming off two straight wins.

The Cornhuskers have relied heavily on the rushing attack this year, as they have gained 939 yards on the ground while only throwing for 498 yards. The quarterback play of Heinrich Haarberg and Jeff Sims has been spotty at best, and the Wolverines will look to continue their struggles.

Game Info

Teams: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: FOX

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

Spread: Michigan -17; O/U: 39

Today’s question: Can the Wolverines run on the Cornhuskers?

Nebraska has the top defense in the country against the run, giving up just 185 yards in their first four games. The Cornhuskers have been great up front, but haven’t faced a team like the Wolverines yet. The rushing attack has been slow to get going this year for the Wolverines, so it will be interesting to see how they do against the Cornhuskers.