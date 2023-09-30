 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions from Michigan’s win over Nebraska

What was being said nationally about Michigan’s performance?

By njdurand
Michigan v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Hostile environment? No problem, as the Michigan Wolverines are off to a 5-0 start after a road victory against Nebraska.

Here are some of the best social media reactions from the win.

Roman Wilson and J.J. McCarthy connected for another touchdown, as Wilson made one of the craziest catches this season

The Wolverine rushing attack is off to a strong start, as Kalel Mullings finds the end zone after a Kenneth Grant interception

J.J. McCarthy got in on the fun as he took off for a 21-yard touchdown run, and had some kind words for his offensive linemen afterwards

J.J. McCarthy found Roman Wilson yet again on impressive scramble and throw near the end of the first half

Blake Corum found the end zone for the first time today, capping off a 78-yard drive and pushing the game further out of reach for Nebraska

Michigan dominated Nebraska all day, and Christian Boivin continued to deliver the pain with a big hit an kickoff coverage

Michigan dominated this one from start to finish, pushing its record to 5-0 on the season

