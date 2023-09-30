Hostile environment? No problem, as the Michigan Wolverines are off to a 5-0 start after a road victory against Nebraska.
Here are some of the best social media reactions from the win.
Roman Wilson and J.J. McCarthy connected for another touchdown, as Wilson made one of the craziest catches this season
ROMAN WILSON, HOW?!— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ITAlEl8JKl
The Wolverine rushing attack is off to a strong start, as Kalel Mullings finds the end zone after a Kenneth Grant interception
PICKED OFF— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023
The pass is deflected and @UMichFootball comes up with it! pic.twitter.com/RdbkzNZriE
Michigan takes 14-0 lead with Mullings 20 TD (off Grant INT) Michigan now has 67 rush yards. In previous four games, Nebraska rush D allowed: Minnesota (55 yards), Colorado (58), Northern Illinois (26) and Louisiana Tech (46).— angelique (@chengelis) September 30, 2023
J.J. McCarthy got in on the fun as he took off for a 21-yard touchdown run, and had some kind words for his offensive linemen afterwards
.@jjmccarthy09 quick to score and give praise!pic.twitter.com/NrY87sUOo1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 30, 2023
J.J. McCarthy found Roman Wilson yet again on impressive scramble and throw near the end of the first half
Michigan not only kills clock to close the half, but tacks on another TD. And of course, it's J.J. McCarthy (on the run) to Roman Wilson in the back of the end zone.— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) September 30, 2023
Michigan 28, Nebraska 0, 0:23 2nd Qtr.
9➡️1 all day long pic.twitter.com/KZyTfC8xjP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 30, 2023
Blake Corum found the end zone for the first time today, capping off a 78-yard drive and pushing the game further out of reach for Nebraska
11 plays, 78 yards capped off by a Blake Corum TD run from a yard out. Michigan's up 35-0 with 5:58 to go in the third quarter.— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 30, 2023
No problem for @UMichFootball— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023
It's now 35-0 in the 3rd quarter vs Nebraska pic.twitter.com/KYSNsTmaVa
Michigan dominated Nebraska all day, and Christian Boivin continued to deliver the pain with a big hit an kickoff coverage
Christian Boivin. Holy hell.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) September 30, 2023
Oh my— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023
What a HIT by @UMichFootball's Christian Boivin pic.twitter.com/KOvi0nwQgc
Michigan dominated this one from start to finish, pushing its record to 5-0 on the season
Dominated the game from the opening drive!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AsqqL3g7K4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 30, 2023
