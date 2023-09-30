Hostile environment? No problem, as the Michigan Wolverines are off to a 5-0 start after a road victory against Nebraska.

Here are some of the best social media reactions from the win.

Roman Wilson and J.J. McCarthy connected for another touchdown, as Wilson made one of the craziest catches this season

The Wolverine rushing attack is off to a strong start, as Kalel Mullings finds the end zone after a Kenneth Grant interception

PICKED OFF



The pass is deflected and @UMichFootball comes up with it! pic.twitter.com/RdbkzNZriE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Michigan takes 14-0 lead with Mullings 20 TD (off Grant INT) Michigan now has 67 rush yards. In previous four games, Nebraska rush D allowed: Minnesota (55 yards), Colorado (58), Northern Illinois (26) and Louisiana Tech (46). — angelique (@chengelis) September 30, 2023

J.J. McCarthy got in on the fun as he took off for a 21-yard touchdown run, and had some kind words for his offensive linemen afterwards

J.J. McCarthy found Roman Wilson yet again on impressive scramble and throw near the end of the first half

Michigan not only kills clock to close the half, but tacks on another TD. And of course, it's J.J. McCarthy (on the run) to Roman Wilson in the back of the end zone.



Michigan 28, Nebraska 0, 0:23 2nd Qtr. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) September 30, 2023

9➡️1 all day long pic.twitter.com/KZyTfC8xjP — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 30, 2023

Blake Corum found the end zone for the first time today, capping off a 78-yard drive and pushing the game further out of reach for Nebraska

11 plays, 78 yards capped off by a Blake Corum TD run from a yard out. Michigan's up 35-0 with 5:58 to go in the third quarter. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 30, 2023

No problem for @UMichFootball



It's now 35-0 in the 3rd quarter vs Nebraska pic.twitter.com/KYSNsTmaVa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Michigan dominated Nebraska all day, and Christian Boivin continued to deliver the pain with a big hit an kickoff coverage

Christian Boivin. Holy hell. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) September 30, 2023

Oh my



What a HIT by @UMichFootball's Christian Boivin pic.twitter.com/KOvi0nwQgc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Michigan dominated this one from start to finish, pushing its record to 5-0 on the season